Americas grad Darell Hernaiz smashes a grand slam in just his third Triple-A game

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) - In just his third Triple-A game, Americas grad Darell Hernaiz hit a grand slam for the Las Vegas Aviators in their 6-4 loss to the Reno Aces on Sunday.

It was Hernaiz's first career home run at the Triple-A level.

Hernaiz was called up to the Aviators, the Triple-A team for the Oakland A's, earlier in the week and made his debut for the team on Friday.

He's had at least one hit in each of his three games played. In total he's gone 6-for-14 which sees him batting .429. He's got the one home run, five RBIs and has been struck out just once at the Triple-A level.

The Aviators are back in action on Tuesday at Salt Lake for a six-game series.