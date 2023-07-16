FC Juárez are undefeated three games into season after 4-2 win over Toluca￼

TOLUCA, Mexico (KVIA) -- FC Juárez sit in third spot in the Liga MX after a 4-2 win over Toluca on Sunday afternoon.

The Bravos opened the scoring in the 18th minute thanks to Agustín Urzi but Toluca's Robert Morales equalled things up just two minutes later.

At the half the game was tied at 1-1. In the 64th minute Sebastian Saucedo had a moment of brilliance drilling a shot from outside the 18-yard box. That goal gave the Bravos a 2-1 lead but Toluca answered back just 6 minutes later. Toluca's goalkeeper Tiago Volpi took the PK to bring the match level again.

The Bravos went onto score another two unanswered goals from Amaury Gabriel Escoto Ruiz (77th) and Aitor Garcia (90+6) respectively.

The win sees the Bravos start the season undefeated, three games in.