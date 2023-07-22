Former and current UTEP Miner stars pass on their knowledge during Summer Camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sports camps are all the rage this Summer and somehow, despite the heat, they keep getting cooler.

On Saturday about 30 football players got the chance to learn from El Pasoan and UTEP running back Deion Hankins and former Miner star wide receiver Lee Mays.

The latter still holds the record for the most career receptions by a Miner and he also played in the NFL from 2002-2006, even winning a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005.

Giving back to the community that has given both Hankins and Mays so much over the years was a no-brainer for the duo.

"I love giving back to this city," Mays said. "This is like my second home. Anytime I have the opportunity to give my knowledge of the game to the kids, I am on it.”

"I was once in their shoes so to be able to pass the torch and help them and give them some of the tips and advice that I’ve gotten, I believe it’s going to make a difference in their lives and also in mine," Hankins said.

The camp was organized by Overtime Training Football and was held at Coldwell Elementary. Other former Miners in attendance included Ariel Famaligi and Mike Perez.