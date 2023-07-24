Getting ready for gameday: Veliz brothers host annual football camp

EL PASO, Texas - Student athletes from across the Borderland are putting in the work this Summer as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

Over the weekend, several of them took part in a football camp hosted by brothers, Scott and Chuck Veliz.

The Veliz brothers hosted their annual football camp at El Paso High School.

The camp started back in 2019 and is tailored for quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs.

It was open to high school aged athletes, all the way down to elementary school kids.

Chuck Veliz has nearly 30 years of coaching experience at both the high school and college level.

He was a former head coach at Del Valle and Montwood High School, and was also an assistant coach at UTEP.

Younger brother Scott Veliz was an assistant coach at various high schools in El Paso, and in Garland, TX before being named the head football coach at Hanks High School earlier this year.