With the Pac-12 in limbo, where does the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl stand?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nothing could be in more disarray right now than the college sports landscape.

On Friday the Pac-12, a conference dating back to 1959 looked to be all but abolished. That's because, at this stage, come 2024, just four teams will still be in the Pac-12. They are Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford and Cal.

That comes after Arizona, ASU and Utah were accepted into the Big 12 on Friday, joining Colorado. While Washington and Oregon joined the Big 10, following in the footsteps of UCLA and USC.

So what does that mean for the future of the Pac-12 and the four teams? They might all leave and join other conferences which would see the Pac-12's demise, there is also a chance they could find enough members to join and rebuild the Pac-12 or they could merge with another conference like the MAC or Mountain West.

If the Pac-12 ceases to exist, that will put a spanner in the works of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Since 1995, one of the teams to play in the Sun Bowl has been a Pac-12 team.

The Sun Bowl is contracted with the ACC and the Pac-12 through 2025 but with no Pac-12 that would change things.

"Obviously we'll start looking at other conferences, such as the Big 10, the Big 12, I think the SEC is full right now but you know both of these conferences have new teams so they will need new bowls as well," Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas said. "We're doing our homework diligently and I think we'll land on our feet and I think given our history and everything we've done I don't think we will have a problem landing a team from another Power 5 conference."

No matter what ends up happening with the Pac-12, we do know we will see a Pac-12 team take this field this year in the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Maybe it will be the last time we see a Pac-12 team grace the Sun Bowl.