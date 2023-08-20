El Paso Chihuahuas drop series with 7-1 loss to Albuquerque Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Albuquerque starter Jeff Criswell pitched 7.2 innings in the Isotopes’ 7-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon. It was the longest start by an Isotopes pitcher this season. Criswell pitched 13.2 innings in the series and allowed only two runs.

El Paso’s lone run came on a 452-foot home run by Rangel Ravelo in the top of the seventh. It was Ravelo’s eighth home run of the season and second of the series. Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 with a double and has multiple hits in his last six Triple-A games.

Chihuahuas reliever Kevin Kopps pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning and hasn’t allowed an earned run in his first two Triple-A outings. El Paso starter Aaron Leasher struck out a season-high seven batters in four innings.

El Paso will be back at home for a six-game series against Sacramento starting Tuesday, with first pitch at 6.35 p.m. MT.