Community Champions: Runner opens snack shop to raise money for competitions

EL PASO, Texas - Paul Flores III is only 8-years-old, but he's already got some big dreams.

Over the Summer, Flores III became an All-American after he finished in 8th place in the 1500m at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

It was his first time competing at a big time national track and field meet.

Training for the event was only half the battle for Flores III.

He also needed to find a way to raise money to travel to Eugene, Oregon and compete at the event.

With the help of his parents, Flores III decided to open a small snack shop inside his parents' eastside business.

He would sell chips, candies and soft drinks while telling every customer what the money was for.

Flores III earned enough from the shop to help pay for the trip to Oregon, and now he's raising more money to compete at another track and field meet in Kentucky.

If you'd like to visit his snack shop and donate to his efforts, his shop is located at 1710 N. Zaragoza inside the business, Unique Perfumes.

For all his accomplishments, Paul Flores III is this week's Community Champion.

