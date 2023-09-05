Packers Aaron Jones’ Pledges 1500 Shoes for Kids as part of Yards for Shoes Campaign

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones’ Yards for Shoes Campaign, presented by Winsupply, is back and bigger than ever. For the fourth year, Jones will donate one pair of shoes for every yard earned during the 2023-2024 season.

This year, with the continued support of Cousins Subs® and the expanded partnership of Winsupply: Sun City Winnelson and Winsupply El Paso HVAC, Jones pledges to donate up to 1,500 pairs of shoes to children in both El Paso, Texas and Wisconsin.

"Yards for Shoes isn't just about football; it's about the power of teamwork, both on the field and in our communities," said Jones during the kick-off. "These shoes are a symbol of our commitment to helping kids and creating a brighter future together."

The Yards for Shoes campaign traces back to the Packers' 2020-2021 post-season, when Jones partnered with Cousins Subs and pledged to donate a pair of Adidas shoes for every yard he rushed. Since its inception, the campaign has yielded an inspiring tally of 1,996 pairs of shoes.

Jones' fans who want to support the Yards for Shoes campaign and provide even more pairs of shoes for children in need are encouraged to donate at www.aaalltheway.org/yards-for-shoes.

To learn more about the A&A All The Way Foundation and Yards for Shoes, visit www.aaalltheway.org.