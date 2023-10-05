Week 6 Sweet Play of the Week: Noah Moreno, Chris Davis & Bel Air Highlanders

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 6 of the high school football season went to the Bel Air Highlanders.

In the game against Hanks, Bel Air quarterback Noah Moreno threw a dime to wide receiver, Christopher Davis for the touchdown.

Davis had to fight off a defender in front of the goal line in order to break through for the touchdown.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Bel Air football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.