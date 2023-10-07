Miners Grab Straight Sets Win Over FIU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In front of a lively Saturday night crowd inside Memorial Gym, UTEP volleyball overpowered FIU to earn their sixth sweep of the season holding the Panthers below 20 points in each set, 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-19).

The Miners improve to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in Conference USA play while FIU drops to 9-11 (5-2 CUSA).

"We executed well and were really balanced today," head coach Ben Wallis said. "FIU is big and physical and so tonight was a good win, good home win for my team. I'm proud of our cleanliness and also our physicality. I mean, we were really bringing some thunder out there. I was impressed."

Marian Ovalle and Sakira LaCour paced the Miners notching nine kills each. Kalia Kohler (19) and Mattie Gantt (14) combined for 33 assists. Danika Washington and Alyssa Sianez recorded match-highs for the defense with eight blocks and 11 digs, respectively.

UTEP's all-around performance held the statistical advantage in kills (43-28), hitting percentage (.398 - .141), aces (7-2) and total blocks (12-5).