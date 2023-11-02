Thursday High School Football: Canutillo, Franklin & Coronado pick up wins in final week of regular season

EL PASO, Texas - The final week of the high school football regular season kicked-off Thursday.

Three games were played in El Paso.

The Canutillo Eagles were looking to win their third straight district championship, while the Coronado Thunderbirds and the Franklin Cougars were looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Canutillo had no problem at all in their final game of the regular season against the El Paso Tigers.

The Eagles defeated the Tigers by a final score of 62-0.

Canutillo is the outright district champion in district 1-5A division two.

In district 1-6A the Coronado Thunderbirds would upset the Montwood Rams, 26-21 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

The victory was Coronado's 4th win in a row.

Montwood will finish in third place of the district standings and is headed to the playoffs.

The Franklin Cougars would also keep their slim playoff hopes alive after defeating the El Dorado Aztecs, 48-40.

Final Scores from Thursday: