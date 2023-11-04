Skip to Content
High School Football: Bi-District Playoff Schedule

Riverside High School
11:25 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the regular season coming to a close on Friday, it's time to take a look at who made it to the playoffs and who, where and when the matchups are.

EL PASO

Class 6A, Division 1

  • Odessa Permian vs. Pebble Hills: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. in Odessa
  • Montwood vs. Midland Legacy: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 6 p.m. in Midland

Class 6A, Division 2

  • Frenship vs. Eastwood: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. at Trooper Stadium
  • Americas vs. Midland: Friday, Nov. 10th at 5 p.m. in Midland

Class 5A, Division 1

  • Amarillo Tascosa vs. Del Valle: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. at Conquest Stadium
  • Amarillo vs. Bel Air: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
  • Parkland vs. Lubbock Cooper: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 4 p.m. at Pirate Stadium in Lubbock-Cooper
  • Hanks vs. Abilene: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 5 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene

Class 5A, Division 2

  • Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Canutillo: Friday, Nov. 10th at 2 p.m. at Lowenberg Stadium
  • Abilene Cooper vs. Chapin: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6.30 p.m. at Irvin Memorial Stadium
  • Andress vs. Abilene Wylie: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 5.30 p.m. at Wylie
  • Burges vs. Wichita Falls Rider: Friday, Nov. 10th at 3 p.m. in Wichita Falls

Class 4A, Division 1

  • Big Spring vs. Riverside: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 6 p.m. at Fort Stockton
  • Andrews vs. Austin: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 6 p.m. in Artesia, NM
  • Bowie vs. Lubbock Estacado: Friday, Nov. 10th at 5 p.m. in Pecos
  • San Elizario vs. Brownwood: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 5 p.m. at Brownwood

Class 4A, Division 2

  • Clint vs. West Plains: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 6 p.m. in Seminole

Class 3A, Division 2

  • Tornillo vs. Wall: Friday, Nov. 10th at 5 p.m. at Wall

NEW MEXICO

Class 6A Quarterfinals

  • (7) Las Cruces vs. (2) Centennial: Friday, Nov, 10th at 7 p.m. at Field of Dreams

Class 6A Quarterfinals

  • (9) Mayfield vs. (1) Roswell: Friday, Nov. 10th at 7 p.m. at Roswell
