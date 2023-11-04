High School Football: Bi-District Playoff Schedule
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the regular season coming to a close on Friday, it's time to take a look at who made it to the playoffs and who, where and when the matchups are.
EL PASO
Class 6A, Division 1
- Odessa Permian vs. Pebble Hills: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. in Odessa
- Montwood vs. Midland Legacy: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 6 p.m. in Midland
Class 6A, Division 2
- Frenship vs. Eastwood: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. at Trooper Stadium
- Americas vs. Midland: Friday, Nov. 10th at 5 p.m. in Midland
Class 5A, Division 1
- Amarillo Tascosa vs. Del Valle: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. at Conquest Stadium
- Amarillo vs. Bel Air: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
- Parkland vs. Lubbock Cooper: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 4 p.m. at Pirate Stadium in Lubbock-Cooper
- Hanks vs. Abilene: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 5 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene
Class 5A, Division 2
- Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Canutillo: Friday, Nov. 10th at 2 p.m. at Lowenberg Stadium
- Abilene Cooper vs. Chapin: Friday, Nov. 10th at 6.30 p.m. at Irvin Memorial Stadium
- Andress vs. Abilene Wylie: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 5.30 p.m. at Wylie
- Burges vs. Wichita Falls Rider: Friday, Nov. 10th at 3 p.m. in Wichita Falls
Class 4A, Division 1
- Big Spring vs. Riverside: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 6 p.m. at Fort Stockton
- Andrews vs. Austin: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 6 p.m. in Artesia, NM
- Bowie vs. Lubbock Estacado: Friday, Nov. 10th at 5 p.m. in Pecos
- San Elizario vs. Brownwood: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 5 p.m. at Brownwood
Class 4A, Division 2
- Clint vs. West Plains: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 6 p.m. in Seminole
Class 3A, Division 2
- Tornillo vs. Wall: Friday, Nov. 10th at 5 p.m. at Wall
NEW MEXICO
Class 6A Quarterfinals
- (7) Las Cruces vs. (2) Centennial: Friday, Nov, 10th at 7 p.m. at Field of Dreams
Class 6A Quarterfinals
- (9) Mayfield vs. (1) Roswell: Friday, Nov. 10th at 7 p.m. at Roswell