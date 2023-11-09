Thursday High School Football Playoffs: Bi-district round begins

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football playoffs are officially underway.

Nine El Paso area teams took the field Thursday in the bi-district round.

Overall, it was not a good day for El Paso area schools as only the Riverside Rangers were able to punch their ticket to the area round.

The other eight El Paso teams saw their seasons come to an end.

The bi-district round will continue Friday with 9 more El Paso area schools in action.

The scores from Thursday are below:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Montwood 19 Midland Legacy 64 FINAL

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Parkland 7 Lubbock Cooper 67 FINAL Hanks 14 Abilene 84 FINAL

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Andress 7 Abilene Wylie 55 FINAL

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Riverside 49 Big Spring 20 FINAL Austin 7 Andrews 41 FINAL San Elizario 0 Brownwood 56 FINAL

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Clint 14 West Plains 41 FINAL

CLASS 2A DIVISION 1