Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday High School Football Playoffs: Bi-district round begins

By
New
Published 11:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football playoffs are officially underway.

Nine El Paso area teams took the field Thursday in the bi-district round.

Overall, it was not a good day for El Paso area schools as only the Riverside Rangers were able to punch their ticket to the area round.

The other eight El Paso teams saw their seasons come to an end.

The bi-district round will continue Friday with 9 more El Paso area schools in action.

The scores from Thursday are below:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Montwood 19Midland Legacy 64FINAL

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Parkland 7Lubbock Cooper 67FINAL
Hanks 14Abilene 84FINAL

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Andress 7Abilene Wylie 55FINAL

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Riverside 49Big Spring 20FINAL
Austin 7Andrews 41FINAL
San Elizario 0Brownwood 56FINAL

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Clint 14West Plains 41FINAL

CLASS 2A DIVISION 1

Anthony 18Hawley 63FINAL
Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content