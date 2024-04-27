UTEP Softball Upended by Liberty, 12-1 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team (23-17, 9-11 Conference USA) dropped the second game of their series against Liberty (31-18, 19-4 CUSA), 12-1, in a shortened five-inning contest Saturday morning at Helen of Troy Field.



In the bottom of the first inning, UTEP struck first with a single to center field by Ajia Richard, driving in Lexi Morales. Liberty responded in the top of the second with a two-run homer by KK Madrey. The third inning saw Liberty take the lead with another two-run blast by Brynn McManus, a 2-RBI single by B Brooke Roberts, and a sacrifice fly by Rachel Craine, for the 7-1 lead. The Flames put up another five runs in the fourth as Rachel Roupe scored on a wild pitch and a UTEP fielding error allowed McManus to cross the plate. LU finished off the inning with a 2-RBI double by Megan Fortner and a fielder’s choice. Liberty held off the Miners in the bottom of the fifth inning to complete the 12-1 run-rule win.



ON DECK

UTEP is back in action for game three versus Liberty on Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m. MT at Helen of Troy Softball Field. "Senior Weekend" festivities continue Sunday as the remaining four of the eight softball seniors will be honored following the game.