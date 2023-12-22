Community Champions: Longtime Del Valle soccer coach Bruce Reichman retires

EL PASO, Texas - Longtime Del Valle High School soccer coach Bruce Reichman has officially called it a career.

Reichman's last day on the job was Wednesday.

Tuesday, the school held a retirement ceremony to honor one of the winningest high school soccer coaches in the state of Texas.

He amassed a total of 710 wins during his time as head coach of the Conquistadores.

He's been at Del Valle for 37 years.

Reichman was the school's first head coach of the boys soccer team when the program started back in 1986.

He was first hired as a football coach, and then had to learn how to coach the game of soccer.

Reichman leaves a lasting legacy at Del Valle.

He led the Conquistadores to two state championships.

The first state title in 2005, and then again in 2008.

Those state titles were complimented by six trips to the state final four, the most recent in 2021.

In 2018, the football/soccer stadium at Del Valle was named after Reichman.

For all of his accomplishments, Reichman is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.