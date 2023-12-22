NMSU falls at Tulsa, 65-59; Aggies lose third straight

TULSA, Oklahoma - It was another crushing defeat for the New Mexico State Aggies Friday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

NMSU suffered their third loss in a row after falling to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 65-59.

The Aggies looked good for most of the first half and would have the lead at halftime, 37-33.

However, despite having the lead for most of the second half, the Aggies were unable to close out the game.

Tulsa would retake the lead with about 6 minutes to go in the game and never look back.

Tulsa outscored NMSU in the second half, 32-22.

NMSU's Femi Odukale would lead the way in scoring for the Aggies with 12 points.

NMSU's overall record drops to 5-9.

They'll get a bit of a break for the holidays before they return to action Saturday, December 30 at home against California Baptist.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Pan American Center.