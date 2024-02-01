NMSU outlasts Liberty in overtime, 79-73

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are back in the win column after defeating Liberty, 79-73 Thursday night at the Pan American Center.

The game would have to be settled in overtime after both teams were tied at 69 at the end of regulation.

NMSU's Christian Cook led the way in scoring for the Aggies with 27 points.

Liberty was led by Zach Cleveland, who finished with 23 points.

During the first half of the game, NMSU's Robert Carpenter was ejected for throwing a punch striking Liberty's Shiloh Robinson in the face.

NMSU head coach Jason Hooten apologized for the incident during his postgame news conference.

The Aggies improved their overall record to 10-12, 4-3 in Conference USA.

NMSU will next host Jacksonville State Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Pan American Center.