UIL Realignments, 2024-2026

Updated today at 6:02 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University Interscholastic League released it's reclassification & realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years this morning. The sports included in this alignment thus far are football, basketball, and volleyball.

2024-2025 FOOTBALL ALIGNMENTS

6A

  • Coronado
  • Eastlake
  • Eastwood
  • Franklin
  • Montwood
  • Pebble Hills
  • Socorro

*District 1-6A decreases from a nine team district to a seven team district. Americas and El Dorado will now be joining District 1-5A Division 1.

5A Division I

  • Americas
  • Bel Air
  • El Dorado
  • Parkland

*District 1-5A Division I decreases from a six team district to a four team district. Clint Horizon, Del Valle, Hanks, and Ysleta are now out of District 1-5A Division I. Bel Air and Parkland remain. Ysleta shifts to 4A Division I.

5A Division II

  • Canutillo
  • Clint Horizon
  • El Paso
  • Andress
  • Burges
  • Chapin
  • Del Valle
  • Hanks
  • Jefferson

*District 1-5A Division II increases from a six team district to a nine team district by adding Clint Horizon, Del Valle and Hanks.

4A Division 1

  • Clint
  • Clint Mountain View
  • Austin
  • Bowie
  • Irvin
  • Riverside
  • Ysleta
  • Fabens
  • San Elizario

*District 1-4A Division I increases from a five team district to a nine team district by adding Clint, Clint Mountain View and Ysleta.

3A Division II

  • Alpine
  • Anthony
  • Crane
  • Tornillo

*Anthony joins District 3-3A Division II.

2024-2025 BASKETBALL ALIGNMENTS

*Girls only | + Boys only

6A

  • Coronado
  • Eastlake
  • Eastwood
  • Franklin
  • Montwood
  • Pebble Hills
  • Socorro

5A

  • Canutillo
  • El Paso
  • Andress
  • Burges
  • Chapin
  • Jefferson

4A

  • Austin
  • Bowie
  • Harmony
  • Science Academy
  • Irvin
  • EP Harmony Innovation
  • EP Young Women's STEAM*

2024-2025 VOLLEYBALL ALIGNMENTS

6A

  • Coronado
  • Eastlake
  • Eastwood
  • Franklin
  • Montwood
  • Pebble Hills
  • Socorro

5A

  • Canutillo
  • El Paso
  • Andress
  • Burges
  • Chapin
  • Jefferson

4A

  • Austin
  • Bowie
  • Harmony
  • Science Academy
  • Irvin
  • EP Harmony Innovation
  • EP Young Women's STEAM




Bea Martinez

