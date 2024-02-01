UIL Realignments, 2024-2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University Interscholastic League released it's reclassification & realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years this morning. The sports included in this alignment thus far are football, basketball, and volleyball.

2024-2025 FOOTBALL ALIGNMENTS

6A

Coronado

Eastlake

Eastwood

Franklin

Montwood

Pebble Hills

Socorro

*District 1-6A decreases from a nine team district to a seven team district. Americas and El Dorado will now be joining District 1-5A Division 1.

5A Division I

Americas

Bel Air

El Dorado

Parkland

*District 1-5A Division I decreases from a six team district to a four team district. Clint Horizon, Del Valle, Hanks, and Ysleta are now out of District 1-5A Division I. Bel Air and Parkland remain. Ysleta shifts to 4A Division I.

5A Division II

Canutillo

Clint Horizon

El Paso

Andress

Burges

Chapin

Del Valle

Hanks

Jefferson

*District 1-5A Division II increases from a six team district to a nine team district by adding Clint Horizon, Del Valle and Hanks.

4A Division 1

Clint

Clint Mountain View

Austin

Bowie

Irvin

Riverside

Ysleta

Fabens

San Elizario

*District 1-4A Division I increases from a five team district to a nine team district by adding Clint, Clint Mountain View and Ysleta.

3A Division II

Alpine

Anthony

Crane

Tornillo

*Anthony joins District 3-3A Division II.

2024-2025 BASKETBALL ALIGNMENTS

*Girls only | + Boys only

6A

Coronado

Eastlake

Eastwood

Franklin

Montwood

Pebble Hills

Socorro

5A

Canutillo

El Paso

Andress

Burges

Chapin

Jefferson

4A

Austin

Bowie

Harmony

Science Academy

Irvin

EP Harmony Innovation

EP Young Women's STEAM*

2024-2025 VOLLEYBALL ALIGNMENTS

6A

Coronado

Eastlake

Eastwood

Franklin

Montwood

Pebble Hills

Socorro

5A

Canutillo

El Paso

Andress

Burges

Chapin

Jefferson

4A

Austin

Bowie

Harmony

Science Academy

Irvin

EP Harmony Innovation

EP Young Women's STEAM









