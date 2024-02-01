UIL Realignments, 2024-2026
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University Interscholastic League released it's reclassification & realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years this morning. The sports included in this alignment thus far are football, basketball, and volleyball.
2024-2025 FOOTBALL ALIGNMENTS
6A
- Coronado
- Eastlake
- Eastwood
- Franklin
- Montwood
- Pebble Hills
- Socorro
*District 1-6A decreases from a nine team district to a seven team district. Americas and El Dorado will now be joining District 1-5A Division 1.
5A Division I
- Americas
- Bel Air
- El Dorado
- Parkland
*District 1-5A Division I decreases from a six team district to a four team district. Clint Horizon, Del Valle, Hanks, and Ysleta are now out of District 1-5A Division I. Bel Air and Parkland remain. Ysleta shifts to 4A Division I.
5A Division II
- Canutillo
- Clint Horizon
- El Paso
- Andress
- Burges
- Chapin
- Del Valle
- Hanks
- Jefferson
*District 1-5A Division II increases from a six team district to a nine team district by adding Clint Horizon, Del Valle and Hanks.
4A Division 1
- Clint
- Clint Mountain View
- Austin
- Bowie
- Irvin
- Riverside
- Ysleta
- Fabens
- San Elizario
*District 1-4A Division I increases from a five team district to a nine team district by adding Clint, Clint Mountain View and Ysleta.
3A Division II
- Alpine
- Anthony
- Crane
- Tornillo
*Anthony joins District 3-3A Division II.
2024-2025 BASKETBALL ALIGNMENTS
*Girls only | + Boys only
6A
- Coronado
- Eastlake
- Eastwood
- Franklin
- Montwood
- Pebble Hills
- Socorro
5A
- Canutillo
- El Paso
- Andress
- Burges
- Chapin
- Jefferson
4A
- Austin
- Bowie
- Harmony
- Science Academy
- Irvin
- EP Harmony Innovation
- EP Young Women's STEAM*
2024-2025 VOLLEYBALL ALIGNMENTS
6A
- Coronado
- Eastlake
- Eastwood
- Franklin
- Montwood
- Pebble Hills
- Socorro
5A
- Canutillo
- El Paso
- Andress
- Burges
- Chapin
- Jefferson
4A
- Austin
- Bowie
- Harmony
- Science Academy
- Irvin
- EP Harmony Innovation
- EP Young Women's STEAM