Boys High School Basketball Playoffs: Monday bi-district scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - The boys high school basketball playoffs began Monday.
A few El Paso teams took the court and punched their ticket to the area round.
That included the Chapin Huskies out of Class 5A.
Monday, the Huskies got a dominate victory over the Bel Air Highlanders 82-24 at the Don Haskins Center as the begin their journey toward another deep run in the state playoffs.
Last season, the Huskies were eliminated in the elite 8 of the playoffs and they're hoping to win it all this season.
The scores below are from Monday:
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
Eastlake 43 Frenship 64
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
Bel Air 24 Chapin 82
Del Valle 55 Andress 63
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Clint 38 Bowie 69
Harmony 55 Mountain View 62