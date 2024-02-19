Boys High School Basketball Playoffs: Monday bi-district scores & highlights

EL PASO, Texas - The boys high school basketball playoffs began Monday.

A few El Paso teams took the court and punched their ticket to the area round.

That included the Chapin Huskies out of Class 5A.

Monday, the Huskies got a dominate victory over the Bel Air Highlanders 82-24 at the Don Haskins Center as the begin their journey toward another deep run in the state playoffs.

Last season, the Huskies were eliminated in the elite 8 of the playoffs and they're hoping to win it all this season.

The scores below are from Monday:

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT

Eastlake 43 Frenship 64

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT

Bel Air 24 Chapin 82

Del Valle 55 Andress 63

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Clint 38 Bowie 69

Harmony 55 Mountain View 62