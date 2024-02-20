Skip to Content
Boys High School Basketball Playoffs: Tuesday bi-district scores & highlights

Published 11:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the boys high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday.

Several El Paso teams punched their ticket to the area round.

The scores below are from Tuesday:

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT

Midland Legacy 59 Americas 44

Eastwood 49 Odessa Permian 43 (Overtime)

San Angelo Central 73 Franklin 65

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT

Canutillo 49 Hanks 46

El Paso 49 Ysleta 52

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Riverside 64 Austin 37

Irvin 27 San Elizario 55

CLASS 2A BI-DISTRICT

Seagraves 58 Anthony 80

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

