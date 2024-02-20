Boys High School Basketball Playoffs: Tuesday bi-district scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the boys high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday.
Several El Paso teams punched their ticket to the area round.
The scores below are from Tuesday:
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
Midland Legacy 59 Americas 44
Eastwood 49 Odessa Permian 43 (Overtime)
San Angelo Central 73 Franklin 65
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
Canutillo 49 Hanks 46
El Paso 49 Ysleta 52
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Riverside 64 Austin 37
Irvin 27 San Elizario 55
CLASS 2A BI-DISTRICT
Seagraves 58 Anthony 80