UTEP WBB tames the Bearkats 82-66

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP women’s basketball (10-16, 5-8 CUSA) defeated Sam Houston (7-18, 2-11 CUSA) 82-66 in Huntsville Saturday afternoon. With the win, UTEP completed the season sweep over Sam Houston.

The Miners scored first and didn’t look back in the wire-to-wire win. Sam Houston tied the game on four occasions before a second chance layup from Erin Wilson put UTEP up for good at the 4:26 mark of the second quarter.

UTEP led by as many as 21 down the stretch of the game, with five Miners scoring in double figures in the win.

Jane Asinde and Wilson both posted double-doubles for UTEP. Asinde put up a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds while Wilson tallied 16 points to go with 12 rebounds and two steals. Asinde also tallied four assists (tied for team-best), one steal, and two blocks.

Mahri Petree and Ivane Tensaie both drained three shots from downtown on their way to 13 and 11 points, respectively. Luisa Vydrova nearly earned a double-double with 11 points and seven rebounds. Petree also grabbed seven rebounds while also adding four assists (tied for team-best), one steal and one block. Delma Zita also got in on the assist party with four to tie Petree and Asinde.

The Miners shot 50.0 percent (31-62) from the field, 46.7 percent (7-15) from deep, and 76.5 percent (13-17) from the foul line. They pulled down 46 boards, had 17 assists, five steals, and three blocks.

“It was a complete team win today,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “We played well on both sides, offense and defense, and I am really proud of our effort.”

UTEP jumped out to an early lead at the start of the game, up 18-9 at the end of the first. Petree had a team high five points while Asinde paced the Miners on the boards with eight.

The Bearkats tied it up in the second, but the Miners managed to give themselves some breathing room again, leading 37-31 as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

The Orange and Blue shot 41.9 percent (13-31) from the floor, 37.8 percent (3-8) from distance, and 80.0 percent (8-10) from the line in the first half. The Miners tallied 25 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.

UTEP was hot to start the second half, going 4-7 from beyond the arc on its way to a 62-47 lead at the end of the period.

The Miners didn’t let the Bearkats get close in the fourth and held on for the 82-66 victory.

Sam Houston shot 35.4 percent (23-65) from the field, 28.6 percent (8-28) from three, and 92.3 percent (12-13) from the line. The Bearkats tallied 29 rebounds, 16 assists, three steals, and three blocks in the contest. Sydnee Kemp and Kaylee Jefferson each posted 18 points to lead the team, followed by Shanti Henry with 12. Elena Houghton pulled down a team-best nine rebounds and Tamera Derrough dished out a game-high seven assists.

UP NEXT

UTEP is back home next week for two games. First, the Miners will take on Jax State Thursday (2/29) at 7:00 p.m. MT. Then, on Saturday (3/2) they play host to Liberty at 1:00 p.m. MT for UTEP’s senior day.

TICKETS

Single-game tickets remain on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets, or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus), Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.