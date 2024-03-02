Aggies outlast Jax State to break road losing streak

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- After a rocky month of February, the Aggies looked upon their last road game of the season as a chance to start the month of March on a good note. NM State (12-18, 6-9 CUSA) weathered the second-half surge of Jax State (14-16, 6-9 CUSA) to secure its first road victory of the season 66-64. Femi Odukale made a valent effort for the Aggies, putting up 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He also went 7-10 from the free throw line on the night. Christian Cook and Jaylin Jackson-Posey also added 15 points each in the contest. Kaosi Ezeagu finished the night with his second double-double of the season and led the Aggies on the boards with 10 points and 12 rebounds. First Half

