Kaiser names to All-Conference USA first team

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, Conference USA unveiled its 2023-24 Women's Basketball Postseason Awards. NM State earned All-Conference recognition for three Aggies after finishing as CUSA's No. 6 seed. Molly Kaiser was named to the CUSA All-Conference First Team after averaging a team-high 14.7 points per night and leading the team in scoring 18 times. Additionally, Ene Adams and Jaila Harding were All-CUSA Honorable Mention selections.



Molly Kaiser is one of the greatest to ever suit up for the Aggies. She has spent four years with NM State, starting each of the last 64 games. Kaiser's career has consisted of nearly 1,200 points, including 425 this season. She has improved her 3-point percentage nearly 10 points from 25.5% to 35.3%. Her free-throw conversion rate has improved each year, up to 87.5% this season, leading all Aggies. She easily leads the team by playing 34.0 minutes per game. Other categories Kaiser paces the Aggies in include field goal attempts, field goals made, free throws attempted and free throws made.



Ene Adams joined Kaiser as the only two Aggies to start all 29 regular-season games. The senior forward has greatly improved on her first season in Las Cruces, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. In CUSA play, those numbers jumped to 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while playing just 22.7 minutes per game. In the past 12 games, she is averaging 9.5 points per contest, including two separate career-high 15-point outings versus LA Tech. For the season, Adams is shooting a team-high 52.4% from the field.



Jaila Harding has been a threat from outside all season long. The Butler CC transfer has been lethal on offense as the team's second-leading scorer (9.4 PPG). Her 2023-24 3-point percentage of 36.4 ranked second in CUSA among athletes with at least 2.0 made triples per game. That number was 86th in the nation. Additionally, her 2.03 makes per game were fourth in the conference and 139th in the country.



Kaiser, Harding and Adams will lead the Aggies into the CUSA Conference Tournament in Huntsville, Ala. NM State will take on FIU in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 14 at 1:00 PM MT from Propst Arena. The matchup will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.



The 2023-24 Conference USA Women's Basketball Postseason Awards are listed below.



Superlative Awards

Player of the Year: Savannah Wheeler (MTSU)

Defensive Player of the Year: Anastasiia Boldyreva (MTSU)

Freshman of the Year: Asia Boone (Liberty)

Sixth Player of the Year: Mya Kone (FIU)

Newcomer of the Year: Jane Asinde (UTEP)

Coach of the Year: Jesyka Burks-Wiley (FIU)



All-Conference USA First Team

Molly Kaiser (NM State)

Mya Kone (FIU)

Emma Hess (Liberty)

Bella Smuda (Liberty)

Anna Larr Roberson (LA Tech)

Anastasiia Boldyreva MTSU)

Savannah Wheeler (MTSU)

Jane Asinde (UTEP)



All-Conference USA Second Team

Tanajah Hayes (FIU)

Kaliah Henderson (FIU)

Asia Boone (Liberty)

Jalynn Gregory (MTSU)

Ta'Mia Scott (MTSU)

Courtney Whitson (MTSU)

Erin Wilson (UTEP)

Alexis Mead (WKU)



All-Defensive Team

Tanajah Hayes (FIU)

Bella Smuda (Liberty)

Anastasiia Boldyreva (MTSU)

Jane Asinde (UTEP)

Alexis Mead (WKU)



All-Freshman Team

Elisabeth Aegisdottir (Liberty)

Asia Boone (Liberty)

Paris Guillory (LA Tech)

Jianna Morris (LA Tech)

Aaliyah Stanton (UTEP)



Honorable Mention All-Conference

Ene Adams (NM State)

Jaila Harding (NM State)

Courtney Prenger (FIU)

Maria Torres (FIU)

Ajae Yoakum (FIU)

Jordan Hodges (Liberty)

Salma Bates (LA Tech)

Kaylee Jefferson (Sam Houston)

Raanee Smith (Sam Houston)



2023-24 CUSA Women's Basketball Standings

1. Middle Tennessee (16-0)

2. Liberty (11-5)

3. FIU (11-5)

4. LA Tech (7-9)

5. Jax State (7-9)

6. NM State (6-10)

7. Western Kentucky (6-10)

8. UTEP (6-10)

9. Sam Houston (2-14)



For complete coverage of NM State Women's Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWBB), Instagram (@NMStateWBB) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Basketball). You can also follow along with Aggie Women's Basketball via NMStateSports.com.