Odukale and Ezeagu both earn All-CUSA honors

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- After wrapping up regular season play Saturday, Femi Odukale and Kaosi Ezeagu both earned All-CUSA honors for the Crimson and White. Odukale was named to the All-CUSA Third Team while Ezeagu earned an honorable mention nod.

The senior transfer from Seton Hall, Odukale has been the "Swiss army knife" for the Aggies, playing every position between the one through the four this season. Up to this point, Odukale leads NM State in points (10.8) and rebounds per game (6.5) this season.

In conference play, Odukale made his presence felt in many different facets of the game. Against conference opponents, he is ranked third in rebounding, third in assist/turnover ratio, fifth in blocks and sixth in assists. He also recorded two double-doubles against conference opponents with 14 points and 11 rebounds against Middle Tennessee and 11 points and 10 rebounds versus Liberty. Besides Isaiah Crawford, he is the only other player to be top 15 in steals (8th) and blocks (14th) per game in CUSA.

Ezeagu made the journey from Sam Houston to NM State with Head Coach Jason Hooten and has made the most of it. The 6'10 graduate student has been the only player to start every game for the Aggies this season and made his presence known as the team leader all while averaging 8.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

He has been a force on the boards for NM State as he ranks second in offensive rebounds per game and is fourth in overall rebounds per game in conference play this season. His highest-scoring night of the season came against Louisville where he put up 17 points going 8-9 from the field and added eight rebounds. Ezeagu is on pace to have the best statistical season of his college career all while being a graduate student.

UP NEXT

Sixth-seeded NM State will take on third-seeded Western Kentucky in the quarterfinal round of the CUSA Championships on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. MT in Huntsville, Ala.