The first professional American football team in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A news conference was held today at in El Paso to announce Ciudad Juarez first American professional football team, Los Jefes. The team is made up of players from Ciudad Juarez, El Paso, and even an ex-Kansas City Chiefs player.

For Los Jefes, the season only last about 9 weeks. They have 8 games, 4 home games and 4 away games.

Commissioner of the Professional American Football league of Mexico, Alejandro Jaimes, said a lot of people know about soccer in Juarez, but they are surprised to see how good we are at American football.

The President of Jefes Pro football, Cesar Duran, said they had two try outs last November, one in El Paso and the other in Ciudad Juarez.

"The opportunity to play for Jefes has to be for both cities, both players nationality is not a thing," Duran said.

Los Jefes next game is Sunday March 17th against the Dinos. Jaimes says tickets are around 100 to 200 pesos which comes out to be about $6- $12 depending on the package.

If you are interested in attending a Los Jefes game, tickets can be purchased here.