Minnesota Vikings introduce Aaron Jones

Minnesota Vikings
By
Published 5:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KVIA) -- The Vikings introduced El Paso native Aaron Jones as its newest player today.

The team posted a video of the official introduction and posted it on X.

The 29-year-old was released by his former team, the Green Bay Packers. Jones had played with Packers since he was drafted from UTEP in 2017.

Emma Hoggard

