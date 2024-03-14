Minnesota Vikings introduce Aaron Jones

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KVIA) -- The Vikings introduced El Paso native Aaron Jones as its newest player today.

The team posted a video of the official introduction and posted it on X.

Watch the full video below.

LIVE: Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones get introduced as the newest members of the #Vikings https://t.co/HZ3flUDKDc — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 14, 2024

The 29-year-old was released by his former team, the Green Bay Packers. Jones had played with Packers since he was drafted from UTEP in 2017.