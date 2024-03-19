NMSU falls to New Mexico, 14-4

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The NM State Aggies lost in seven innings to the University of New Mexico Lobos 14-4 March 19, at Albuquerque, N.M. Preston Godfrey’s two hits and two RBI’s not enough to propel the Aggies to their first road victory.

The Aggies managed to get two on the base paths in the top of the first on two walks from Titus Dumitru and Nick Gore but were unfortunately unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Cade Swenson was on the bump for the Aggies to start the game off.

He would manage to get the Lobos out in the first without allowing a hit or a run.

In the bottom of the second the Lobos managed to add one run on an RBI single.

This would be the first run of the night for either team to put the Lobos in the lead.

In the top of the third, the Aggies took the lead, scoring three runs. Action started as Keith Jones II would lead off the inning with a double. Dumitru would then knock a single through the left side to score Jones.

With runners on first and third, Mitch Namie would hit a sacrifice to the Lobo pitcher to score Dumitru. Godfrey would then hit his first triple of the season to score Nick Gore to earn the Aggies their third run of the inning.

In the Bottom of the third Cade Swenson would be taken out of the game after the Lobos managed to add one run to the board. Left-handed pitcher Connor Wylde came into the game for Swenson as the second arm for the Aggies. Swenson would finish with 2.2 innings pitched, giving up three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Wylde was unable to make it out of the third as he would be replaced by Brady Baltus who made his second appearance of the season.

Wylde gave up six runs on three hits. The Lobos right fielder Will Asby hit a grand slam in the third off Wylde to put the Lobos up six.

In the top of the fourth, the Aggies got two aboard but were unable to score any runs after the Lobos switched pitchers.

The Lobos managed to expand their lead in the fourth on a solo home run by the Lobos second baseman Devon Dixson.

In the fifth the Aggies designated hitter Godfrey launched an RBI double to right center that scored Namie. This would be Godfrey’s third multi-hit game and his third multi-RBI game this season.

In the sixth inning Matt Romero came into the game for Brady Baltus as the fourth Aggie arm to be featured in tonight's outing.

Baltus would finish the game with 2.2 innings pitched, allowing two runs on six hits. Baltus recorded one strikeout and forced three ground outs and three fly outs.

In the seventh, the Lobos managed to add three more runs to secure run rule in the inning and to finish the game with a final score of 14-4.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Godfrey recorded both is third multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game.

Jones earned his eighth double of the season.

Baltus set his season high innings pitched (2.2) and earned his first strike out of the season.

Edwin Martinez-Pagani got his first stolen bag of the year.

UP NEXT:

The NM State Aggies will head Lincoln, Neb. To face off against Nebraska in a three-game series March 22-24.