FC Juarez tops Locomotive FC in international friendly, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas - Before a sold out crowd at Southwest University Park, the FC Juarez Bravos secured an exhibition victory over their cross-border rival, the El Paso Locomotive FC, 3-0.

It was the inaugural Derby Paso Del Norte.

A crowd of 8,372 packed into Southwest University Park, the second largest crowd in Locomotive FC history.

For the first time ever the two clubs squared off in front of fans, and on the U.S. side of the border.

After a scoreless first half, FC Juarez would score three goals in the second half to get the win over the Locomotive FC.

SCORING SUMMARY

FC Juarez: Aitor Garcia 46', Angel Zapata (Manu Castro) 67', Amaury Escoto (Zahid Munoz) 77'

Even though the final score has no impact on their respective records, it was a much needed confidence boost for the Bravos.

FC Juarez hasn't won a match since October as they currently sit in last place of Liga MX with a record of 0-8-3.

They'll return to Liga MX play Saturday when they host Puebla.

The Locomotive FC are just three games in to their USL season, as they too are in search of their first win of the season.

The Locos current record stands at 0-2-1.

They'll also have a quick turnaround as their next game will be Saturday on the road against the Las Vegas Lights FC.