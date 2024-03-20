Locomotive’s DJ Johnny Kage and Fan Craze

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fans of the El Paso music scene have long followed the career of DJ Johnny Kage, who is currently the host of the highly rated "Morning Mash" radio show on 104.3 HIT FM, and, now, he's expanding his horizons after becoming an official member of the El Paso Locomotive FC pro soccer team staff.

Johnny Kage is serving as the In-Stadium DJ and Public Address Announcer at Southwest University Park during the 2024 season for the team.

At Locomotive FC's first game of the season against Hartford Athletic, DJ Johnny Kage told ABC-7: "It's just super awesome. El Paso has a great fan base, especially for soccer. It means a lot to me to get these fans pumped up, and just ready to rock. The team and fans get excited about all the noise so we like to get it loud in here."

Johnny Kage is also a resident DJ for Pitbull's Globalization Radio on Sirius XM channel 13, and he's won multiple awards for his work in local radio and community service and is constantly recognized as one of the most influential voices on radio in El Paso.

In a press release from El Paso Locomotive FC, he said, "I’m extremely excited and honored, and I can’t wait to bring the energy and “puro pari” style to Southwest University Park with Locomotive in 2024,” Johnny Kage said. “I’m looking forward to bringing a music element that Locomotive fans will love. I want people to get hype, get crazy and have a good time as it’s going to be a party every Locomotive match this season.”

"As El Paso Locomotive FC heads into our sixth season, we wanted to bring in something new and exciting to Southwest University Park to elevate the fan experience, and what better way to achieve that than to bring in one of El Paso’s biggest personalities?” Manager, Marketing and Digital Strategies Elizabeth Vega said. “Johnny Kage will take our gameday experience to a whole new level and we can’t wait to see how much fun our fans and families will have at Locomotive matches in 2024.”