Fan craze for Locomotives is strong with plenty of pro soccer merch and gear

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Even some people from the borderland who consider themselves "casual soccer fans" are continuing to sport their favorite jerseys, shirts and caps that represent El Paso Locomotive FC.

The borderland's soccer team recently hosted a matchup with sister-city, and first division Mexican-League pro soccer team FC Juarez. Hundreds of fans swarmed the Locomotive Team shop on that day, as many do during the many matchups that are hosted at downtown El Paso's Southwest University Park.

"It's exciting because we give the fans an opportunity to buy their gear for the new season, and we change it up every season so they have the new gear," said David Apodaca, retail manager for the El Paso Locomotive FC & El Paso Chihuahuas, "This year we have some varsity jackets come in, we have some baseball theme style jerseys for the locos."

Featured product will include caps, jerseys, tees, and novelties from Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more.

In past press releases, the MountainStar Sports Group announced "We’re excited to take this important step to have an increased presence in a very important part of our community,” said Alan Ledford, MountainStar Sports Group President. “Chihuahuas, (FC Juarez) Bravos, and Locomotive merchandise is worn proudly by our fans throughout the Borderplex and make for a very special holiday gift.”

When ABC-7 asked Apodaca about the extreme pride citizens of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez have for soccer, he said "You know what? They're very passionate. Soccer runs deep in this community. I think it's a Hispanic thing. It's the working man's sport."

The Chihuahuas Team Shop is located on the corner of Durango St. and Franklin Ave. and Locomotive Team Shop on Sante Fe St. The FC Juarez store can be found online at bravotienda.com.

Apart from game days, here's more on when the gift shops are open for all of your El Paso & Ciudad Juarez pro sports gear.

Southwest University Park

Store Location Hours

Chihuahuas Team Shop Durango St. & Franklin Ave.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Locomotive Team Shop Santa Fe St.