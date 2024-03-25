NM State’s Spearman earns CUSA Pitcher of the Week honors

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - The legend of Desirae Spearman continues to develop.

After not pitching for five weeks, the freshman returned to the circle, picking up right where she left off.

The El Paso native pitched a complete game versus UTEP, striking out 12 batters to earn CUSA Pitcher of the Week honors.

The Miners added 2 unearned runs, but went scoreless in the final six innings.

Spearman improved to 4-0, now boasting a 0.23 ERA and 37 strikeouts.

Spearman became the first Aggie to be tabbed Conference USA Pitcher of the Week, and now holds all four CUSA weekly awards in program history.

She is the first Aggie since Karysta Donisthorpe in 2015 to win four conference awards in a single season.

In five games pitched, Spearman is now 4-0 with an ERA of 0.23 on the season.

She has struck out 37 batters, despite not pitching for over a month.

Opponents have scored just six runs in 30.0 innings pitched, and just one run was earned.

Opponents are now batting .173 on the season against Spearman.

The Hanks HS product continued her exceptional performance at the plate, as well.

Spearman took 11 trips to the plate, recording 5 walks (2 intentional) and 2 hits.

Her final hit of the weekend was a thrilling inside-the-park home run that gave the Aggies a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning.

The four-bagger gave NM State the final lead, awarding Spearman the win in the circle.

As a team, NM State went 2-1 on the week, improving its all-time record to 42-14 against UTEP.

The Aggies will now welcome another rival to the City of Crosses, as New Mexico rolls in for a Tuesday doubleheader.

The Aggies and Lobos have played 156 games in their history, and NM State has come out on top in 16 of the last 19 meetings.

For complete coverage of NM State Softball during the 2024 season, visit NMStateSports.com – the official home of the Aggies – and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Softball), Twitter (@NMStateSoftball) and Instagram (@NMStateSoftball).