NMSU baseball earns first road victory over Arizona 

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

TUCSON, Arizona - The NM State Aggies defeated the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Ariz., March 26, 12-8.

An outstanding performance by Preston Godfrey going four for five with a single, double, triple and home run to be the first Aggie that hit for the cycle since 2020.

In the first, the Wildcats jumped up to an early lead as they would hit a solo home run to go up by one.

That lead would not last long as designated hitter Godfrey blasted a leadoff home run to right field to even the score.

The Aggie bats got hot in the third as Keith Jones II earned his 10th double of the season.

He was then brought home on a triple to right center hit by Damone Hale, his second triple of the year.

Mitch Namie kept the runs coming for the Aggies as he would ground out to second base to score Hale for Namie’s 17th RBI of the season.

Godfrey stayed hot as he would hit a double to left center to score Nick Gore who reached on a single.

In the top of the fourth, the Aggies continued to extend their lead as Sheehan O’Connor managed to reach base on a bunt and then second on a throwing error by the Arizona pitcher.

O’Connor would continue to make Arizona pay for their mistakes as he advanced to third on a wild pitch.

He was then brought home by a Jadon Arakaki RBI.

The Aggie scoring would not stop in the fourth as the Aggies managed to load the bases.

With Gore up at the plate, he was then hit by the pitch to score Romeo Ballesteros.

With the bases loaded Godfrey launches a triple down the right field line to score three runs and put the Aggies up nine to one.

At the end of the fourth, the game was put on a delay due to lightning in the area, this break in play lasted for roughly 40 minutes.

After the delay, Cade Swenson would enter the game in relief for Walker.

Walker would end the day with four innings of work, only allowing one hit and one run, with five strikeouts.

In the fifth, the Wildcats managed to cut the Aggie lead by six runs after scoring one run on a wild pitch and another on a single.

In the top of the sixth, Namie managed to hit a home run to right field to score Hale this home run would give the Aggies 11 runs on the day.

Following the home run, Godfrey checked a single off his line as the final hit he needed to hit for the cycle.

The last time an Aggie managed to achieve this feat was in 2020 when former Aggie Nick Gonzales did it.

In the bottom of the seventh, Josh Sharman entered the game for the Aggies.

He would only manage to get one out before Hayden Lewis was the next Aggie to be featured on the mound.

In the inning, the Wildcats managed to put four runs on the board.

In the top of the eighth, the Aggies added another run on a sacrifice bunt from Gore to earn the Aggies their 12th and final run of the night.

In both the eighth and ninth innings, the Wildcats scored one run on a single in the eighth and one run in the ninth on a solo home run.

With the win, the Aggies earned their first power five win of the season and first road win of the season.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Godfrey earned his four multi-hit game of the season in just the third inning.

Godfrey also earned his four multi-RBI game of the season.

Godfrey managed to hit for the Cycle in today's game. The last Aggie to do as such was Nick Gonzales in 2020.

Jones earned his third three-hit game of the season.

Namie got his first three-RBI game of the season.

Jones extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Hale extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

UP NEXT:

The NM State Aggies will head to Dallas, Texas to play conference foe Dallas Baptist in a three-game series March 28-30