High School Soccer Playoffs: Friday area round scores

EL PASO, Texas - The area round of the high school soccer playoffs continued Friday.

It was a good day for El Paso area schools as several teams punched their ticket to the regional quarterfinals.

The scores below are from Friday games:

BOYS CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Pebble Hills 2 Keller 1

Eastlake 2 Southlake Carroll 0

GIRLS CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Eastlake 0 Byron Nelson 4

BOYS CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

Del Valle 1 Lubbock Cooper 2

Andress 2 Lubbock Monterey 3 Overtime

GIRLS CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

El Paso 2 Lubbock Coronado 3 Overtime

Chapin 1 Amarillo 3

Andress 2 Abilene Wylie 3 Overtime

BOYS CLASS 4A AREA ROUND

San Elizario 4 Wichita Falls Hirschi 0