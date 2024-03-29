High School Soccer Playoffs: Friday area round scores
EL PASO, Texas - The area round of the high school soccer playoffs continued Friday.
It was a good day for El Paso area schools as several teams punched their ticket to the regional quarterfinals.
The scores below are from Friday games:
BOYS CLASS 6A AREA ROUND
Pebble Hills 2 Keller 1
Eastlake 2 Southlake Carroll 0
GIRLS CLASS 6A AREA ROUND
Eastlake 0 Byron Nelson 4
BOYS CLASS 5A AREA ROUND
Del Valle 1 Lubbock Cooper 2
Andress 2 Lubbock Monterey 3 Overtime
GIRLS CLASS 5A AREA ROUND
El Paso 2 Lubbock Coronado 3 Overtime
Chapin 1 Amarillo 3
Andress 2 Abilene Wylie 3 Overtime
BOYS CLASS 4A AREA ROUND
San Elizario 4 Wichita Falls Hirschi 0