High School Soccer Playoffs: Tuesday regional quarterfinals scores & highlights

EL PASO, Texas - The regional quarterfinals of the high school soccer playoffs wrapped up Tuesday with five Borderland teams punching their ticket to the Sweet 16.

Two matches featured El Paso schools facing one another.

When all was said and done, Eastlake, Pebble Hills, Burges, and Riverside all advanced on the boys side, while San Elizario kept their season alive on the girls side.

San Elizario is the only team from the Borderland left in the girls soccer playoffs.

The scores below are from Tuesday's games:

CLASS 6A BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Montwood 0 Pebble Hills 1 Overtime

Eastlake 3 Odessa Permian 0

CLASS 5A BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Amarillo Caprock 1 Burges 2

CLASS 4A BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Bowie 0 Riverside 1

CLASS 4A GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Midland Greenwood 1 San Elizario 3