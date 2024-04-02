Skip to Content
Sports

High School Soccer Playoffs: Tuesday regional quarterfinals scores & highlights

By
New
Published 11:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The regional quarterfinals of the high school soccer playoffs wrapped up Tuesday with five Borderland teams punching their ticket to the Sweet 16.

Two matches featured El Paso schools facing one another.

When all was said and done, Eastlake, Pebble Hills, Burges, and Riverside all advanced on the boys side, while San Elizario kept their season alive on the girls side.

San Elizario is the only team from the Borderland left in the girls soccer playoffs.

The scores below are from Tuesday's games:

CLASS 6A BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Montwood 0 Pebble Hills 1 Overtime

Eastlake 3 Odessa Permian 0

CLASS 5A BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Amarillo Caprock 1 Burges 2

CLASS 4A BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Bowie 0 Riverside 1

CLASS 4A GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Midland Greenwood 1 San Elizario 3

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content