El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 3-2 to New Mexico United

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC fell 3-2 on the road to rivals New Mexico United in the first Derby Del Camino Real matchup of the season.

El Paso would concede a goal in the 7' minute, putting Locomotive in a difficult position to equalize early on. Forward (and former New Mexico man) Amando Moreno registered three shots on target to lead the offensive charge in the first half for Los Locos, but was unable to get one into the back of the net.

It wasn't until the 81' minute when forward Joaquin Rivas – who was substituted in just minutes before – scored the equalizing goal off his first touch of the match, introducing himself in spectacular manner to Locomotive fans in his club debut.

Just six minutes later, El Paso was awarded a penalty call and it would be Moreno who would step up to shoot the shot. In front of the fans who once adored him, Moreno kept his composure as he slotted the penalty shot in to give Locomotive its first lead of the night and what was initially thought to be the game winner.

However, New Mexico's late substitutions would contribute to two late goals to regain the lead and spoil what would have been an exhilarating derby comeback for Locomotive. Snapping Locomotive's four-game undefeated streak at Isotopes Park, New Mexico now lead the overall Derby series 5-4-7.

Locomotive now shifts focus for the upcoming home match against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, April 13 as the search for the first win continues.

NOTES

Forward Amando Moreno scored his second goal of the season, sitting at the top of the club's scoring leaderboards.

After battling with injury over the last few months, forward Joaquin Rivas made his Locomotive debut in impressive fashion, scoring minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Forward Justin Dhillon registered his second assist of the season.

Two other Locomotive players made their debuts tonight: defender Javier Nevarez and midfielder Jeremy Garay.

FORECAST: 48ºF, windy

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Joaquin Rivas (Justin Dhillon) 81', Amando Moreno (Penalty) 87'

NM – Marco Micaletto (Dayonn Harris) 8', Jacobo Reyes (Marco Micaletto) 89', Nicky Hernandez (Daniel Bruce) 90+1'

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Tony Alfaro, Bolu Akinyode, Noah Dollenmayer (Joaquin Rivas 78'), Lucas Stauffer, Javier Nevarez (Nick Hinds 65'), Eric Calvillo – C, Liam Rose (Jeremy Garay 90+3'), Arun Basuljevic (Tumi Moshobane 65'), Amando Moreno (Ricardo Zacarias 90+3'), Justin Dhillon

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Miles Lyons

NM – (4-2-3-1) Alex Tambakis – C, Chris Gloster, Talen Maples, Anthony Herbert, Arturo Astorga, Marco Micaletto, Zico Bailey, Dayonn Harris (Harry Swartz 45'), Nicky Hernandez, Mukwelle Akale (Jacobo Reyes 87'), Greg Hurst (Daniel Bruce 87')

Subs Not Used: Kristopher Shakes, Will Seymore, Avionne Flanagan, Jackson DuBois, Nanan Houssou

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Javier Nevarez (Yellow) 45+5', Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 51', Liam Rose (Yellow) 75'

NM – Greg Hurst (Yellow) 32', Daniel Bruce (Yellow) 90+4'

MATCH STATS: ELP | NM

GOALS: 2|3

ASSISTS: 1|3

POSSESSION: 57|43

SHOTS: 9|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|6

SAVES: 3|3

FOULS: 13|10

OFFSIDES: 4|1

CORNERS: 4|5

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return home to Southwest University Park on Saturday, April 13 to take on Oakland Roots SC. The inter-conference matchup will see Locomotive celebrate Youth Soccer Night – recognizing recent achievements by its Academy and Club teams – and debut a new laser show! Gates open at 6 p.m. MT and tickets for the match can be bought online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.