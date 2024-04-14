Skip to Content
UTEP Softball Drops SHSU Series Finale 

Published 10:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP softball suffered a 9-0 defeat in the series finale against Sam Houston on Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.


After four quiet innings, Sam Houston erupted with a dominant performance in the fifth inning, scoring five runs and following it up with four more in the sixth inning. They managed to hold off the Miners and secure a decisive 9-0 shutout run-rule victory. Despite the loss, four Miners—Autumn Scott, Idalis Mendez, Halle Hogan, and Ashlynn Allen—recorded hits, while Lexi Morales, Mendez, and Kenna Collett drew walks.

ON DECK    
The Miners are back in action April 19-21 as they travel to LA Tech for a three-game series in Ruston, La.   

Bea Martinez

UTEP Athletics

