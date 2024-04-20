Aggies Lose Series Against FIU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State falls to FIU 18-12 in the second game of the three-game series on April 20 at Presley Askew Field. Five different Aggies recorded at least two hits in the ball game.

In the first inning, the Panthers jumped out to an early lead on an RBI double to score one run. The lead did not last long as Keith Jones II would blast his 13th home run of the season to lead off the inning.

In the second inning, the Panthers hit a leadoff double and was then advanced on a ground out. The leadoff hitter ended up scoring on a failed pickoff attempt to take the lead. The Panthers would then knock a two-run homer to go up by three over the Aggies.

In the third, the Panthers continued to score. With a leadoff walk the Panthers doubled down the left field line to score a run. FIU managed to hit back-to-back RBI singles to give them seven runs in the ballgame. A two-run homer gave the Panthers a 9-1 lead over the Aggies.

Jones leadoff the third inning for the Aggies with another home run to give the Aggies two runs. This was Jones’ second homer of the game and 14th of the season.

An RBI double to left field gave the Panthers 10 runs on the game. The Aggies began their climb back by scoring six runs in the fourth.

Jadon Arakaki came into the game in the fourth to lead off the inning and he was able to force a walk. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Edwin Martinez-Pagani continued his tear at the plate with a triple to score the first run of the inning. A bloop double from Romeo Ballesteros was able to score Martinez-Pagani.

With back-to-back walks NM State now had bases loaded setting up Mitch Namie to launch a grand slam off the scoreboard in left-center which gave the Aggies eight runs. This was Namie’s fifth home run of the season.

In the bottom of the sixth, Titus Dumitru launched his third home run of the season to score the lone run of the inning.

Both teams added one run in the seventh inning. FIU did so on an RBI triple. Arakaki started the inning with a single and then advanced to third on a throwing error by FIU’s pitcher when Kade Benavidez hit a ground ball right back at him. With runners on first and third Ballesteros singled up the middle to score Arakaki to put the Aggies down by one.

Dumitru singled to left field in the bottom of the eighth to lead off the inning. Nick Gore then mashed his tenth home run of the season to give the Aggies their first lead of the ball game.

The lead didn’t last long as the Panthers were able to put up seven runs in the top of the ninth on a two RBI double, an RBI single, an RBI double and three RBI home run.

The Aggies were not able to score in the bottom of the ninth ending the game and losing the Conference USA series.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Jones went 2-5 with two RBI, earning is 19th multi hit game and 16th multi hit game of the season.

Dumitru went 2-4 for his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Namie went 3-4 with four RBIs or his second three hit game of the season and third four RBI game of the season.

Gore had two hits and two RBI for his 14th multi-hit game and 13th multi-RBI game of the season.

Ballesteros went 3-5 with two RBI for his 10th multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

The Aggies had 5 homers on the day for a new season high.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will face off against FIU in the series finale on Sunday, April 20, at 11 a.m. MT.