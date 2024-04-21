El Paso Rhinos top Mudbugs 3-2 in OT4 to stay alive in NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KVIA) -- The El Paso Rhinos took on the Shreveport Mudbugs for game two of the Robertson Cup playoffs in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Rhinos tie up the game 2-2 at the end of the third period, forcing this duo to go into overtime. However, game two evolved into four long periods of overtime.

In the final overtime quarter, Eddie Shepler scored for the Rhinos giving them a 3-2 lead and Michael Manzi refrained the Mudbugs from scoring with his clutch defense.

The playoff series is tied at 1-1 and the Rhinos will take on the Mudbugs for game three next Friday with a 7p.m. puck drop at Rhino Country.