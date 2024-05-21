NM State Soccer Announces 2024 Schedule

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Following a historic 2023 campaign that saw NM State earn the Conference USA regular season crown with an unbeaten conference record (6-0-2) and an appearance in the CUSA Championship game, the Aggies look ahead to the next season, unveiling their 2024 schedule.

After playing host to a power conference opponent for the first time in last season’s contest with Arizona State, the Aggies will kick off the 2024 season with a home match against two-time national champion USC on Thursday, Aug. 15. The Lady Trojans will depart the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten over the summer, becoming the first of three programs from the Big Ten that NM State will see next season. In 2023, NM State traveled to Los Angeles for a bout with the Lady Trojans, falling by a score of 3-0.

The Battle of I-25 comes to Las Cruces for the first time since 2021 when the Aggies and Lobos face off from the NM State Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 18. Last season, the Aggies fell to the Lobos by a score of 3-1 in Albuquerque, though notched a 1-0 victory in a spring contest in April.

NM State closes its opening week of competition with another Big Ten opponent coming to the City of Crosses, as the University of Oregon battles with the Aggies on Sunday, Aug. 22. In 2022, the Crimson & White opened their season with a 2-0 defeat to the Ducks in Eugene, Ore., before closing the year with an NCAA tournament appearance.

Closing the Aggies’ four-game homestand to begin 2024 is a match with Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday, Aug. 24. The Lions are one of the newest programs to make the jump to Division I, joining the top level of NCAA competition in 2022.

The Aggies then play their first road game of the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, as they travel to take on the Pacific Tigers. NM State hosted the Tigers at the NM State Soccer Complex in 2023, coming away with a 3-1 victory.

Rounding out the Aggies’ matchups with power conference opponents in 2024, NM State will travel to newly appointed Big Ten member Washington on Sunday, Sept. 1, followed by a road matchup with Big 12 member Arizona on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Closing out the non-conference home slate is a matchup with the UC Davis Aggies on Sunday, Sept. 8., subsequently followed by the final out-of-conference road matchup with Gonzaga on Thursday, Sept. 12.

NM State looks to defend its Conference USA regular season crown beginning with a road matchup against Sam Houston on Thursday, Sept. 19. The two teams last met in the CUSA Championships semifinals, with the Crimson & White notching a decisive 2-0 victory. In the first of three weekends playing host to CUSA opponents, the Aggies will play matches against Western Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Middle Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Aggies will next travel to the East Coast for matchups with FIU (Oct. 3) and Liberty (Oct. 6) during the longest road trip of the 2024 campaign before returning home for contests with Kennesaw State (Oct. 13) and Jax State (Oct. 19). Kennesaw State is the newest member of Conference USA, joining the conference this coming summer.

The final road matchup for the Aggies comes against LA Tech on Friday, Oct. 27, before a rivalry matchup with UTEP on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Fans can purchase tickets through the Pan Am Ticket Office at 575-646-1420, or purchase tickets online when available.

