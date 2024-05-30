CUSA Announces TV/Times for 2024 UTEP Football Schedule

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Conference USA officially announced the football television selections for UTEP on Thursday as the Miners will play at least six nationally-televised contests in 2024, including five within league action.

The Miners will open the Scotty Walden era on Aug. 31 at Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. MT/2:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

UTEP will play four games on CBS Sports Network (vs. Sam Houston, vs. FIU, at LA Tech, vs. Middle Tennessee) and one on ESPNU (at WKU). Two games are scheduled for ESPN+ streams (vs. Southern Utah, at Liberty), while two others are tentatively slated on ESPN Platforms (vs. Kennesaw State, at NM State).

Three of UTEP’s home contests will kick off at 7 p.m. (vs. Southern Utah, vs. Sam Houston and vs. FIU). The final two home games are afternoon starts (1:30 p.m. vs. Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m. vs. Kennesaw State).

“Miner Nation, I am fired up to announce that we will be on national TV seven times this upcoming season,” Walden said. “We are excited to usher in a new era of UTEP Football with you this fall! Picks Up!”

UTEP will open the home slate against Southern Utah on Sept. 7 with kick off set for 7 p.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Miners’ CUSA road opener at Liberty is set for a 4 p.m. MT/6 ET kick on ESPN+.

The midweek games will commence when UTEP hosts Sam Houston on Thursday, Oct. 3 on CBSSN at 7 p.m. MT.

The contest on Thursday, Oct. 10 at WKU will be on ESPNU at 6 p.m. MT/7 CT.

UTEP will host FIU on Wednesday, Oct. 16 on CBSSN with kickoff set for 7 p.m. MT.

The Miners will play at LA Tech on CBSSN on Tuesday, Oct. 22 with game time set to start at 6 p.m. MT/7 CT.

UTEP’s last contest on CBSSN will be at home on Saturday, Nov. 2 against Middle Tennessee at 1:30 p.m. MT.

The Miners’ final home game is Saturday, Nov. 9 against new CUSA foe Kennesaw State is at 2 p.m. MT on an ESPN Platform to be determined leading up to the date.

UTEP’s last regular season contest is at I-10 rival NM State on Saturday, Nov. 30 with kick-off slated for 2 p.m. MT on an ESPN Platform.

Times and TV will be announced later for the Miners’ nonconference road games at Colorado State (Sept. 21) and Tennessee (Nov. 23).

QUICK NOTES ON EACH OPPONENT

WEEK 1 (Sat., Aug. 31)

at Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten) /// 1:30 p.m. MT/FOX

2023 Record: 5-7

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 2 (Sat., Sept. 7)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (UAC) /// 7 p.m. MT/ESPN+

2023 Record: 6-5

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 3 (Sat., Sept. 14)

at Liberty Flames (CUSA) /// 4 p.m. MT/ESPN+

2023 Record: 13-1 (lost to #8 Oregon 45-6 in Fiesta Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 1-0

Last meeting: Nov. 25, 2023 – LU 42, at UTEP 28

WEEK 4 (Sat., Sept. 21)

at Colorado State Rams (Mountain West) /// Time (TBD), TV (TBA)

2023 Record: 5-7

All-time vs. UTEP: 25-10

Last meeting: Sept. 23, 2013 – at CSU 59, UTEP 42

WEEK 5 (Thu., Oct. 3)

Sam Houston Bearkats (CUSA) /// 7 p.m. MT/CBSSN

2023 Record: 3-9

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-3

Last meeting: Oct. 5, 2023 – at SHSU 34, UTEP 37

WEEK 6 (Thu., Oct. 10)

at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (CUSA) /// 6 p.m. MT/ESPNU

2023 Record: 8-5 (beat ODU 38-35 OT in Famous Toastery Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 4-0

Last meeting: Nov. 4, 2023 – WKU 21, at UTEP 13

WEEK 7 (Wed., Oct. 16)

Florida International Panthers (CUSA) /// 7 p.m. MT/CBSSN

2023 Record: 4-8

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-3

Last meeting: Oct. 11, 2023 – at FIU 14, UTEP 27

WEEK 8 (Tue., Oct. 22)

at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (CUSA) /// 6 p.m. MT/CBSSN

2023 Record: 3-9

All-time vs. UTEP: 16-3-1

Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2023 – LA Tech 24, at UTEP 10

WEEK 9 (Sat., Nov. 2)

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (CUSA) /// 1:30 p.m. MT/CBSSN

2023 Record: 4-8

All-time vs. UTEP: 5-1

Last meeting: Nov. 18, 2023 – at MT 34, UTEP 30

WEEK 10 (Sat., Nov. 9)

Kennesaw State Owls (CUSA) /// 2 p.m. MT/ESPN Platforms

2023 Record: 3-6

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 11 (Sat., Nov. 23)

at Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) /// Time (TBD), TV (TBA)

2023 Record: 9-4 (beat #17 Iowa 35-0 in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-0

Last meeting: Sept. 15, 2018 – at Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

WEEK 12 (Sat., Nov. 30)

at New Mexico State Aggies (CUSA) /// 2 p.m. MT/ESPN Platforms

2023 Record: 10-5 (lost to Fresno State 37-10 in Isleta New Mexico Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 39-59-2

Last meeting: Oct. 18, 2023 – NM State 28, at UTEP 7

2024 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE TIME (MT) OPPONENT TV

(S) Aug. 31 1:30 PM at Nebraska FOX

(S) Sept. 7 7:00 PM Southern Utah ESPN+

(S) Sept. 14 4:00 PM at Liberty* ESPN+

(S) Sept. 21 TBA at Colorado State TBA

(Th) Oct. 3 7:00 PM Sam Houston* CBSSN

(Th) Oct. 10 6:00 PM at WKU* ESPNU

(W) Oct. 16 7:00 PM FIU* CBSSN

(Tu) Oct. 22 6:00 PM at LA Tech* CBSSN

(S) Nov. 2 1:30 PM Middle Tennessee* CBSSN

(S) Nov. 9 2:00 PM Kennesaw State* ESPN Platforms

(S) Nov. 23 TBA at Tennessee TBA

(S) Nov. 30 2:00 PM at NM State* ESPN Platforms

*CUSA Contest

BOLD – Home Game