Skip to Content
Sports

UTEP Soccer Announces 2024 Slate

UTEP Athletics
By ,
New
Published 5:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP soccer head coach Gibbs Keeton released the 2024 schedule Thursday. The Miners will play an 18-game regular-season campaign featuring seven home contests.

UTEP has nine non-conference matches before the Conference USA schedule begins. The first chance to catch the Miners in action is August 22 when they take on Texas A&M-Commerce.

The other non-conference home contests will take place when the Orange and Blue welcome UC Riverside (Aug. 25) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Sept. 5). 

UTEP’s first road test will be the season opener at ACU (Aug. 17). Tilts at Stephen F. Austin (Aug. 29), Houston Christian (Sept. 1), New Mexico (Sept. 8), UIW (Sept. 12), and Texas Southern (Sept. 15) round out the Miners’ non-conference lineup.

Conference action begins at new CUSA member Kennesaw State (Sept. 19), with away games at Liberty (Oct. 3), FIU (Oct. 6), and Jax State (Oct. 12) also on deck. UTEP will take on rival NM State in the 14th iteration of the Battle of I-10 in Las Cruces (Oct. 31) for the final game of the 2024 regular season.

The Miners will play four CUSA home matches, starting with a two-game homestand against Middle Tennessee (Sept. 26) and WKU (Sept. 29). Match-ups against LA Tech (Oct. 19) and Sam Houston (Oct. 27) will finish off the team’s home slate.

Season tickets for the 2024 season are now on sale for just $35. Fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information. 

2024 UTEP Soccer Schedule

DateDayOpponentLocation
Aug. 17Saturdayat ACUAbilene, Texas
Aug. 22ThursdayTexas A&M-CommerceUniversity Field
Aug. 25SundayUC RiversideUniversity Field
Aug. 29Thursdayat Stephen F. AustinNacogdoches, Texas
Sept. 1Sundayat Houston ChristianHouston, Texas
Sept. 5ThursdayTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiUniversity Field
Sept. 8Sundayat New MexicoAlbuquerque, N.M.
Sept. 12Thursdayat UIWSan Antonio, Texas
Sept. 15Sundayat Texas SouthernHouston, Texas
Sept. 19Thursdayat Kennesaw State *Kennesaw, Ga.
Sept. 26ThursdayMiddle Tennessee *University Field
Sept. 29SundayWKU *University Field
Oct. 3Thursdayat Liberty *Lynchburg, Va.
Oct. 6Sundayat FIU *Miami, Fla.
Oct. 12Saturdayat Jax State *Jacksonville, Ala.
Oct. 19SaturdayLA Tech *University Field
Oct. 27SundaySam Houston *University Field
Oct. 31Thursdayat NM StateLas Cruces, N.M.

Bold denotes Home Game
* Conference USA Game

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

UTEP Athletics

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content