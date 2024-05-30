UTEP Soccer Announces 2024 Slate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP soccer head coach Gibbs Keeton released the 2024 schedule Thursday. The Miners will play an 18-game regular-season campaign featuring seven home contests.



UTEP has nine non-conference matches before the Conference USA schedule begins. The first chance to catch the Miners in action is August 22 when they take on Texas A&M-Commerce.

The other non-conference home contests will take place when the Orange and Blue welcome UC Riverside (Aug. 25) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Sept. 5).

UTEP’s first road test will be the season opener at ACU (Aug. 17). Tilts at Stephen F. Austin (Aug. 29), Houston Christian (Sept. 1), New Mexico (Sept. 8), UIW (Sept. 12), and Texas Southern (Sept. 15) round out the Miners’ non-conference lineup.

Conference action begins at new CUSA member Kennesaw State (Sept. 19), with away games at Liberty (Oct. 3), FIU (Oct. 6), and Jax State (Oct. 12) also on deck. UTEP will take on rival NM State in the 14th iteration of the Battle of I-10 in Las Cruces (Oct. 31) for the final game of the 2024 regular season.

The Miners will play four CUSA home matches, starting with a two-game homestand against Middle Tennessee (Sept. 26) and WKU (Sept. 29). Match-ups against LA Tech (Oct. 19) and Sam Houston (Oct. 27) will finish off the team’s home slate.



Season tickets for the 2024 season are now on sale for just $35. Fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.



2024 UTEP Soccer Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location Aug. 17 Saturday at ACU Abilene, Texas Aug. 22 Thursday Texas A&M-Commerce University Field Aug. 25 Sunday UC Riverside University Field Aug. 29 Thursday at Stephen F. Austin Nacogdoches, Texas Sept. 1 Sunday at Houston Christian Houston, Texas Sept. 5 Thursday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi University Field Sept. 8 Sunday at New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M. Sept. 12 Thursday at UIW San Antonio, Texas Sept. 15 Sunday at Texas Southern Houston, Texas Sept. 19 Thursday at Kennesaw State * Kennesaw, Ga. Sept. 26 Thursday Middle Tennessee * University Field Sept. 29 Sunday WKU * University Field Oct. 3 Thursday at Liberty * Lynchburg, Va. Oct. 6 Sunday at FIU * Miami, Fla. Oct. 12 Saturday at Jax State * Jacksonville, Ala. Oct. 19 Saturday LA Tech * University Field Oct. 27 Sunday Sam Houston * University Field Oct. 31 Thursday at NM State Las Cruces, N.M.

Bold denotes Home Game

* Conference USA Game