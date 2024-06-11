NMSU signs Memphis transfer Carl Cherenfant 

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Monday evening, Carl Cherenfant made it official that he will be in Crimson and White this fall for the Aggies.

Cherenfant spent his freshman season at Memphis before transferring to New Mexico State.

Carl Cherenfant | So. | G | 6-5 | Pompano Beach, Fla. | Calvary Christian Academy | Memphis

Going into his first year at Memphis, Cherenfant was named the Preseason AAC Co-Rookie of the Year by the league's head coaches.

In his freshman season, he played in 18 contests averaging 4.4 minutes per game. He earned a season-high of 16 minutes of action against SMU on February 18.

He committed to Memphis in October 2022 and was a part of the recruiting class that included Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor and Ashton Hardaway.

Coming out of high school, Cherenfant was named the 76th overall player in the class of 2023. He was also rated the 28th best small forward and 11th best prospect in Florida.

Cherenfant came out of Calvary Christian Academy located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. As a senior, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. That season, he led the Eagles to their second consecutive Class 4A Florida state title along with a #5 ranking on the SI Power 25.

Following their 4A title, the Eagles were selected to the inaugural State Champions Invitational to compete against the best teams in the country where they routed Sidwell Friends (D.C) 58-37 in the semifinals before blistering Auburn (Wa.) 71-44 in the title game to claim the first national championship in school history for the Eagles. In the championship game, Cherenfant led the charge with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on the night.

Before making his decision to choose Memphis, Cherenfant held offers from LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and St. John’s amongst others.

QUOTABLE | Head Coach Jason Hooten

"This time last year we still needed quite a few players. With the signing of Carl, it puts us at 13 and in position to have everyone here for the start of summer workouts next week. Carl reminds me so much of Javion May, which I think everyone knows what Javion meant to me personally and our teams at Sam Houston. He will be an elite defender and rebounder from day one. His ability to get downhill and play in transition were other things he showed as strengths in his limited playing time this past season at Memphis. Carl has so much untapped offensive potential, and his maturity and toughness will help this basketball team take a big leap."