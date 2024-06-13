El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Rita Benavides Delnoye

EL PASO, Texas - On June 26, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome the class of 2024.

ABC-7 will be getting to learn more about this year's inductees.

Rita Benavides Delnoye was a runner at UTEP from 1987 to 1991.

She came to the United States from Holland and had a stellar career as a Miner.

Delnoye was a five time All-American and she still holds the UTEP school record in the 3000 and 5000 meter run.

She also competed for the Dutch national track and field team.

When she first came to states it was only supposed to be temporary, but the Sun City ultimately became home.

Delnoye met her future husband at UTEP, Paul Benavides, who is currently an assistant coach for the UTEP track and field team.

Delnoye is looking forward to the induction ceremony later this month.

The hall of fame induction ceremony will be June 26 at 6 p.m.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the ceremony at kvia.com.