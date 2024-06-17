El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Kimberly Phillips-Gomez
EL PASO, Texas - On June 26, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame will induct 8 new members.
One of them will be Kimberly Phillips-Gomez.
The longtime track and field coach at Hanks High School has led the Knights to several districts championships in both track & field and also cross country.
Phillips-Gomez is also the daughter of the late Norman Phillips, also in the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame and a legendary track and field coach.
Phillips-Gomez has been at Hanks since 1989.
She's won 23 district track and field championships as the head girls track coach at Hanks and also 8 cross country district championships.
The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 26 at 6 p.m.
ABC-7 will be livestreaming the induction ceremony at kvia.com.