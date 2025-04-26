UTEP Softball Falls Short Against Kennesaw State 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Despite several scoring opportunities, UTEP Softball was unable to break through against Kennesaw State, falling 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.

The Miners worked to put runners on base throughout the game, drawing six walks and collecting two hits, but timely defensive plays and strong pitching from the Owls kept UTEP off the board.

Game Recap

Kennesaw State struck early as Hannah Harvey doubled to right field and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Ana Gore to give the Owls a 1-0 lead in the first.

In the second, KSU loaded the bases and added a run on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. UTEP put two runners on with back-to-back walks from Madi Mendoza and Kenna Carranza but couldn’t capitalize.

The Owls stretched their lead to 3-0 in the third when Macie Howes doubled down the left field line to score Ava Guzowski. UTEP went down in order with three straight strikeouts in the bottom half.

The Miners threatened in the fifth. Carranza walked and was replaced by pinch runner Jordyn Lopez. Bri Garcia reached on a fielder’s choice before a walk to pinch hitter Rylan Dooner. After Ashlynn Griffith re-entered to run and Paige Lassiter singled up the middle, Cece Marquez, running for Garcia, was tagged out at home to end the inning.

Kennesaw State added an insurance run in the sixth with a Jojo Johnson RBI single to make it 4-0. UTEP put runners on after a single by Ajia Richard and a walk to Marissa Burchard, but a sacrifice bunt and two strikeouts kept the Miners off the board.

Ashlynn Griffith reached on a hit-by-pitch with two outs in the seventh, but UTEP couldn’t rally as Kennesaw State secured the win.

On Deck

The Miners will now look ahead to the rubber match of the series, which will take place on Sunday, April 27, with a new start time of 10:30 a.m. MT due to forecasted weather conditions.