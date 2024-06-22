El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee: Patsy Norman-Brunson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Patsy Norman-Brunson is one of the first truly great and now legendary female track and cross-country runners in El Paso, said by many track and field coaches here in the Sun City.

Brunson won six Texas state titles between cross country and the 1600-meters in high school for the El Paso tigers and for the legendary El Paso high track coach Danny Mckellip.

The El Paso native finished her running career at UTEP.

"I didn't imagine that anyone still remembered me, it's been a long time," Brunson said. "When they contacted me I was like wow, who here still remembers me? But, the support that I got at once the nomination was going through, it was mind blowing. I'm very honored and extremely humbled."

The track star no longer lives in El Paso but every time she comes back, it's a bittersweet feeling.

"One of the most memorable and wonderful memories I have is running here in El Paso," Brunson said. People come here to train from all over the world. EL Paso has high altitude but not too high, great conditions, great climate, so I would have to say my most memorable time was just spending time in El Paso."