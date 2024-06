EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- FC Juarez and the defending Liga MX champions Club America will meet Sunday, June 22nd for a friendly matchup at Sun Bowl Stadium with a 7:30p.m. kickoff.

The Mexican-American community from El Paso and the border will be able to come together to experience an amazing experience.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C0060A6F8A2398E