Tony Brutofsky Named Head Strength And Conditioning Coach For UTEP Men’s Basketball

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tony Brutofsky has been hired to serve as the head strength and conditioning coach for the UTEP men’s basketball team, head coach Joe Golding announced Wednesday. He joins the Miners after holding a similar position at Southern Miss (2021-24).

“I’m excited to bring Tony into our program,” Golding said. “He comes highly recommended from Jay Ladner at Southern Miss. He’s one of the best basketball coaches in the country and a dear friend so we’re excited to have Tony and are looking forward to it.”

During his time with the Golden Eagles, he designed and implemented personalized strength and conditioning programs for men’s and women’s basketball and women’s soccer. Brutofsky also coordinated with the athletic training staff on implementing rehabilitative and conditioning exercises for injured student-athletes to help them be ready to play once healthy.

The men’s basketball team experienced a 25-win season during his second year of working with the program, which included a bid to the NIT. The women’s basketball team posted winning marks in all three years of Brutofsky’s stay in Hattiesburg, including back-to-back 20-victory campaigns. The soccer squad also enjoyed success, racking up 10 triumphs in his first year.

Prior to his time at Southern Miss, Brutofsky worked with the men’s and women’s basketball teams, in addition to the women’s volleyball squad at Southeast Missouri State from October 2018 to May 2021. The women’s basketball team piled up 25 wins, including claiming the 2020 OVC Tournament Championship, but there was no NCAA Tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The squad had another winning record the following year.

Brutofsky broke into the field for his first full-time position as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with LA Tech (August 2017-October 2018). He helped with the men’s and women’s basketball, in addition to women’s volleyball, men’s golf, women’s tennis and women’s bowling.

He was a graduate assistant at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (August 2016-July 2017), with other previous stops including being an intern for the New York Jets (July 2016-January 2017), UConn (summer of 2016) and Ole Miss (summer of 2015).

Brutofsky earned a bachelor’s degree from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in May of 2016 and a master’s degree in August of 2017. Both degrees are in exercise science.