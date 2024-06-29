El Paso’s boxers claim victories at Bouts at the Ballpark

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Bouts at the Ballpark included three well-known fighters from El Paso and they all won their fights.

Able Vargas Jr. went up against German Meraz for the lightweight category. Vargas Jr. remains undefeated making it his 41st win.

"It means so much for me to finally fight in El Paso," Vargas Jr. said. "I hope to come back, I'm 41-0, number 10 ranked in the world and I'm willing to be the next world champion in El Paso, I just have to working hard, keep working on myself in and out the ring and we'll get there."

Dominic Barry, another fan favorite, took on Idrees Wasi for the light heavyweight fight. It's rare that a fighter shows up without a crew but Wasi showed up to this fight without a training squad in his corner.

Barry defeated Wasi, moving his record to 3-0-0.

Barry is from Moreno Valley, California but played football at Western New Mexico University and sees El Paso as his adopted home and many from the Sun City claim Barry as one of them, an El Pasoan.

"'m big on social media but I'm not big in El Paso and I really want to put El Paso on the map," Barry said. "I want to give back to El Paso, the city that gave me a new life because after football was done I didn't know what to do so I'm forever grateful for it."

Nathan Rodriguez, another El Pasoan, claimed the featherweight victory ten seconds into round four against Jose Saant to also remain unbeaten.