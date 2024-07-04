Skip to Content
Xander Bogaerts scheduled to begin MLB rehab assignment with Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas will be getting some added star power to their roster this week.

The club announced Wednesday night that San Diego Padres shortstop, Xander Bogaerts, will begin his rehab assignment with the club Thursday in El Paso.

The Chihuahuas are in the middle of a 6 game home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Bogaerts is scheduled to be with the team through the remainder of the series that concludes Sunday at Southwest University Park.

Bogaerts is recovering from an injury to his shoulder that occurred during a game in May.

The 4X MLB All-Star was traded to the Padres back in 2022 from the Boston Red Sox.

While with the Red Sox, Bogaerts won two World Series championships.

